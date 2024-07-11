Metro head honcho inspects phase II on NHs, pores over proposals with experts

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) Managing Director, NVS Reddy, along with the HAML engineering team and GC (SYSTRA) engineering experts, inspected the Miyapur-Patancheru and LB Nagar-Hayatnagar Metro Phase-II corridors and Mailardevpally-Aramghar-New High Court spur line, which are on the national highways.

Reddy met NH officials at Metro Rail Bhavan to address the engineering challenges due to existing flyovers and new flyovers under construction on the routes. The proposed solutions are as follows:

According to Metro officials, the LB Nagar-Hayatnagar Metro Phase-II corridor (around 7 km) will be built as an extension of the Metro viaduct at the LB Nagar Junction between the existing flyovers of GHMC. The alignment of the corridor will be in the central median from the LB Nagar Junction up to the proposed Chintalkunta Metro station. From Chintalkunta up to Hayatnagar, the Metro alignment will be on the left side of the service road in view of the four new flyovers being constructed by the NH authorities.

The engineering drawings of the under construction flyovers and the Metro Rail pillars, viaducts, and stations will be reconciled by both authorities to avoid any possible conflicts. The location of some of the six proposed Metro stations in this corridor will be slightly readjusted in such a way that they can be accessed easily from both sides of the NH in a seamless way across the flyovers.

Explaining the Miyapur-Patancheru Metro corridor (around 13 km), Reddy said the Metro viaduct is proposed to be built by and large in the central median of NH except at the BHEL Junction. Further, since a long flyover of about 1.2 km is being planned at Gangaram (Madinaguda area) by the NH authorities, both HAML and NH engineers would explore the feasibility of jointly constructing a double-decker flyover-cum-Metro viaduct for this length, in view of the relatively narrow stretch and presence of underground/overhead utilities on both sides of the road and a big religious structure on the right side in this stretch.

The HAML will prepare and submit a typical cross-section drawing of the double-decker arrangement with the NH flyover at the lower level and the Metro viaduct at the top level for approval by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In the Mailardevpally and New High Court spur line (over five km), which takes off at the Mailardevpally Junction from the Nagole-LB Nagar-Shamshabad Airport Metro corridor, the Metro alignment will initially be on the left side of the PVNR Expressway at Aramghar. It will then be taken to the right side (the Agriculture University side) at a suitable location between the PVNR Expressway and the Agriculture University flyover, he added.