MGBS submerged; passengers in deep waters

Hyderabad: The Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), one of Asia’s largest bus terminals, was completely submerged, after unprecedented flooding from the Musi River. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has suspended all operations from the facility, diverting thousands of passengers and creating a major transportation crisis in the city during Dasara and Bathukamma festivities.

Due to sudden rise in water level in Musi River, the water entered the MGBS terminal and most part of it was flooded. The DRF and SDRF teams reached the spot and started efforts to rescue and shift passengers to safety. On Friday night, over 3,000 passengers waiting for buses in the complex were shifted out safely. Hundreds of individuals are stuck inside the bus stand. They have been trembling in fear for hours. They are voicing their distress “How will they make it home,” asked passenger.

Another passenger, Vani who is frequent commuter to Karimnagar, said “usually I take bus from MGBS to travel Karimnagar, but now with the station flooding with rainwater, I was rescued by the teams.”

On Saturday, the buses coming from Nalgonda, Khammam, and Miryalaguda were allowed only up to LB Nagar and Dilsukhnagar. Buses coming from Mahabubnagar and Kurnool were diverted from Aramghar. Buses coming from Warangal and Hanumakonda were restricted to Uppal Ring Road. Vehicles coming from Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad were restricted to JBS. With thousands of people leaving the city, long traffic jams are being reported in areas like LB Nagar, Uppal, Kukatpally, and Aramghar. City police are also busy managing the situation and requesting citizens to plan their travel early to avoid delays. Abdul Rasheed, a passenger at LB Nagar who was struck in a traffic jam, said “citizens using the bus services were forced to visit LB Nagar - Uppal bus stops, as the MGBS was submerged, there has been a long traffic jam, as the areas was flooded with buses due to the diversions. Hope I would catch the bus to reach my destination.”

According to TGSRTC, MGBS has as many as 2,500 scheduled services that it operates every day. These will be diverted to other pick-up points such as LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar and Jubilee Bus Station.

TGSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, said thatbuses scheduled to start on trips from MGBS are now being operated from alternative locations in the city. Passengers have been advised not to come to MGBS and instead board from the designated points.

Passengers are advised to use the temporary terminals - Jubilee Bus Station (JBS): For services towards Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak, and Nizamabad. Uppal Cross Roads - For all services bound for Warangal and Hanamkonda. LB Nagar Terminal - For routes to Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Vijayawada. Aramghar Depot - For long-distance buses to Mahbubnagar, Kurnool, and Bengaluru.

With special buses also operated from these locations, the TGSRTC and traffic police were dealing with a larger passenger and vehicular load. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganathan advised that HYDRAA DRF personnel should be available to the passengers without any hassle in the wake of the Dussehra holidays.

On Friday late night, CM Revanth Reddy himself reviewed the relief measures. The Chief Minister instructed officials to divert buses coming from various areas to alternative routes.