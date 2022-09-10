Mild tension as TRS leader snatches mike from Assam CM

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Moazzam Jahi Market, when a TRS leader tried to confront the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and snatched a mic on stage. Biswa Sarma was in the city as a chief guest at Ganesh idol immersion Shobha Yatra and was invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti.

The incident was witnessed at the stage set up at Moazzam Jahi Market by Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) where they welcome the idols by showering flower petals. The incident happened when the Assam CM was addressing the procession and a TRS leader suddenly came forward and snatched the mic from him. Later, the CM was immediately shifted to a safe place. However, the incident led to a scuffle between groups.

The TRS leader was swiftly taken off stage by the members of BGUS and BJP leaders. He alleged that the members on the stage were talking about Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TRS party.

Earlier, CM Biswa Sarma visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar and participated in the procession. Speaking to media near Charminar, Biswa said CM KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics.

We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. The country's politics should be free from dynastic politics. A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family," he said.