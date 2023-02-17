Mild tension prevails at Kalapather

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Kalapather in the Old city on Thursday, when BJP activists staged a dharna at the police station demanding action against AIMIM local partymen.

Trouble arose after the AIMIM area corporator and party activists allegedly objected to a road-corner meeting organised by the BJP at Mochi Colony, near the Kalapather police station.

Accusing the MIM activists of preventing the meeting and resorting to attacks, the BJP supporters rushed to the police station and squatted on the road and raised slogans.

The police rushed to the spot additional forces and dispersed the protestors