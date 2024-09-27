Minister asks BC welfare institutions to lay special focus on sports

Live
Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed the officials of the department to come up with a fortnightly report on sports, extra-curricular activities besides syllabus to increase efficiency.
During the review meeting held at the Secretariat with officials of the BC Welfare department he instructed the officials to provide better amenities to the students besides provision of quality food. The Minister instructed the officials to organise a meeting of entire department officials for setting clear direction for achieving results in the first week of October.
