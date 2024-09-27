  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Minister asks BC welfare institutions to lay special focus on sports

Minister asks BC welfare institutions to lay special focus on sports
x
Highlights

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed the officials of the department to come up with a fortnightly report on sports, extra-curricular activities besides syllabus to increase efficiency.

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed the officials of the department to come up with a fortnightly report on sports, extra-curricular activities besides syllabus to increase efficiency.

During the review meeting held at the Secretariat with officials of the BC Welfare department he instructed the officials to provide better amenities to the students besides provision of quality food. The Minister instructed the officials to organise a meeting of entire department officials for setting clear direction for achieving results in the first week of October.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick