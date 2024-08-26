Minister flags off first Sikh pilgrim special train

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Railways, Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh, flagged off the first of its kind ‘Takht special’, pilgrim train from Hazur Sahib Nanded to five Sikh shrines, at Nanded station, under SCR limits, on Sunday.

According to SCR officials, the special train is dedicated to Guru Granth Sahibji Maharaj ke Phele Parkash Parv. The train commenced from Huzoor Sahib railway station and travelled to five shrines, including Patna Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Damdama Sahib, and Amritsar Sahib.

It is a 12-day travel yatra that accommodates 1,300 devotees free of charge. At every stop, more than 20,000 devotees will pay respects. The train’s first coach is a saloon in which the Guru Granth Sahib will be placed. Langar facilities are available for devotees in the pantry car for the journey. Every coach is fitted with a speaker, enabling devotees to listen to kirtans.

The train will cover the holy centres of Patna Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Damdama Sahib, and Amritsar Sahib. It commenced on August 25 and will complete the trip on September 6 to reach Nanded.

Singh stated that the train was a tribute by the railways to connect people and enhance spirituality, culture, and nationalism. The railways are making all efforts to provide comfortable and convenient travel to the people of the region.