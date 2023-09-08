Minister Mahender Reddy pays courtesy visit to KTR

Hyderabad: Minister for I& PR and Mines Patnam Mahender Reddy paid a courtesy visit to Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao at his residence, Banjara Hills, here on Thursday.

While Minister KT Rama Rao was on a foreign trip, Mahender Reddy was sworn in as Minister and assumed responsibility.

As BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has returned from abroad, Mahender Reddy went to the residence of KTR at Banjara Hills and conveyed greetings to him.

Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao said that Mahender Reddy had got a reward in the form of Minister post for his hardwork and said that all leaders should work for the development of BRS party in Rangareddy district. He further said that those leaders who work for the development of the BRS party will get good opportunities in the days to come.