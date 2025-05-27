Minister Seethakka lauds transgender traffic assistants

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) commended the transgender traffic assistants for their commendable performance in City, which has garnered widespread satisfaction. She noted that other State governments and the Centre are also initiating similar measures.

The minister announced the transgender community would be allotted Indiramma houses under the disability quota. She mentioned the establishment of Maitri Clinics in districts and assured efforts to create more opportunities for them in other departments.

During the review meeting following completion of six months for transgender traffic assistants, City Police Commissioner CV Anand proudly mentioned that not a single complaint has been registered against them in the past six months. He emphasised that they will serve as role models for the entire nation. Telangana will lead the country in providing employment opportunities to transgenders.

Anand offered assistance to those interested in private security jobs and urged them to perform duties responsibly to earn a good reputation, which would encourage further government support. He congratulated everyone for their cooperation with the government’s decision and for earning a good name in society.

He stated that the process of recruiting transgenders was completed within 10 days in December, following the directives of CM A Revanth Reddy. Currently, 38 traffic assistants are serving the City police traffic department. Traffic officials present highlighted that the traffic assistants were working harmoniously with the police station staff and were diligent in duties. They also participate in traffic bandobast duty with other personnel. Having faced numerous challenges in society, they are performing the traffic duties with ease.

The traffic assistants and NGOs expressed gratitude to CM for giving them recognition that they had not received in the past 76 years. They affirmed that they are performing duty without any difficulty and are respected by their fellow police personnel. They shared that while they once feared the police, they now feel honoured to work with them. They also requested that they be provided facilities similar to those offered to home guards. They appreciated being given the same uniform as home guards, instead of a separate colour, signifying their equal treatment.

The government appointed 44 transgenders as traffic assistants in Hyderabad in December 2024. Telangana is the first State to take such a decision to include transgenders in government jobs.