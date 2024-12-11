Minister Sridhar Babu touts Hyderabad as AI global hub

Hyderabad: With robust infrastructure and a rich pool of skilled human resources, Hyderabad has the potential to become a global destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, stated IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

The Minister was speaking on Tuesday during the signing of a bilateral trade partnership agreement between the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and Telangana (India). He highlighted the government’s proactive measures to establish a world-class ecosystem for setting up GCCs.

“Hyderabad already hosts global giants in the IT, healthcare, and life sciences GCC sectors. Our vision is to bring the essence of Silicon Valley to Hyderabad. We are committed to creating a conducive environment for research and development, which is crucial for future growth,” Minister Sridhar Babu stated.

The Minister emphasised Hyderabad's role in the global economic growth story and expressed the State's ambition to remain at the forefront of the AI sector in India. He noted the establishment of an AI city across 200 acres, positioning Telangana ahead of other States in the country.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s favourable ecosystem for industries like aerospace, defense, power, banking, digital payments, and industrial manufacturing, Sridhar Babu invited global investments and partnerships. He urged the US-India Business Council to introduce Telangana to American businesses and facilitate further investments in the State.

The event was attended by US Consul General Jennifer Larson, State Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, USIBC Managing Director Rahul Sharma, Senior Director Aditya Kaushik, and several other dignitaries. The Minister reiterated Telangana’s commitment to fostering innovation and creating a vibrant industrial landscape, strengthening Hyderabad's position as a global business and technology hub.