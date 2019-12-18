Minister T Srinivas Yadav for better facilities at temple in Jiyaguda

Jiyaguda: Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday instructed officials to provide better arrangements for devotees at Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Jiyaguda in old city here. The minister held a review on the Vaikuntha Ekadashi utsav at the Temple to be held on January 6.

The minister asked the officials to complete the arrangements by January 1. He directed them to coordinate for speedy arrangements and facilities at the Temple. No inconvenience be caused to the devotees with regard to facilities in the temple, he said.

Yadav asked the officials to put in place generators for uninterrupted power supply, water packets from water board, security, CC cameras and barricading by police and other wings. Since VIPs are to visit the temple, smooth darshan arrangements be made, he said.(NSS)