Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurates ice cream parlour

Rangareddy: The newly set up Telangana Vijaya Dairy Ice Cream Parlour at Durgam Cheruvu Metro Station in Madhapur was inaugurated on Monday by Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that as there is a good demand for ice cream in the Telangana and hence the parlour is launched in the market under the Telangana Vijaya Dairy Telangana brand. The 8 ice creams that are being manufactured by Vijaya brand are Vanilla, Strawberry, Butter Scotch, Chocolate, Belgian Chocolate, Mango, Caramel Nuts, Saffron Almond and French Vanilla, he added. Vijaya dairy was at a loss before the formation of Telangana State but the company had reached a turnover of Rs 700 crore with a special initiative of Chief Minister KCR.

He also said that, with the aim of bringing quality new products to market in addition to the milk and milk products currently being made by Vijaya Dairy, Mega Dairy will be set up on an area of 40 acres in Raviryal village in Rangareddy district at a cost of Rs 246 crore with state-of-the-art technology. He said a scheme was launched in November 2014 to provide an incentive of Rs 4 per liter of milk to Vijaya Dairy farmers with the idea of encouraging them.

So far, Rs 343 crore has been disbursed to milk producers under the scheme. Vijaya Dairy, which operates in the co-operative sector, is offering the benefits to the dairy farmers through various welfare schemes.

MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, corporators Amit Patel, Jagadishwar Goud, concerned officials and others were present.