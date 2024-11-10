Minister unveils design conclave poster

Hyderabad: The build-up to ‘The 8 Matrix Design Conclave’ gained momentum as IT Minister D Sridhar Babu unveiled the official event poster at T-Hub in the city on Saturday.

The event, scheduled for November 20 at T-Hub, the world’s largest innovation campus, will be a major convergence for leaders and innovators in the design industry.

“The poster launch event underscored Telangana’s commitment to promoting innovation and collaborative growth within the design and technology space. The conclave aims to strengthen Hyderabad’s reputation as a hub for creativity and innovation, fostering new opportunities for industry growth,” Sridhar Babu said.