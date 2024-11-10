Live
- Hinduism – Religion or Dharma?
- Mother And Newborn Die After Alleged Unauthorized C-Section In Private Hospital; Family Protests
- BJP Leader Found Dead In Party Office In West Bengal; TMC Blamed As Police Point To Personal Dispute
- TMC Files Election Commission Complaint Against Bengal BJP Chief For Remarks On Police And State Emblem
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 10 November, 2024
- Darul Uloom Lifts Ban On Women’s Entry with New Rules In Place
- AP govt. to organise Collectors Conference on November 24 and 25
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today, check the rates on 10 November, 2024
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Accuses PM Modi Of Favoritism Toward Gujarat, Calls For Fair Treatment For Southern States
- Hyderabad-Srisailam Elevated Corridor: Enhancing Connectivity While Protecting the Environment
Just In
Minister unveils design conclave poster
Highlights
The build-up to ‘The 8 Matrix Design Conclave’ gained momentum as IT Minister D Sridhar Babu unveiled the official event poster at T-Hub in the city on Saturday.
Hyderabad: The build-up to ‘The 8 Matrix Design Conclave’ gained momentum as IT Minister D Sridhar Babu unveiled the official event poster at T-Hub in the city on Saturday.
The event, scheduled for November 20 at T-Hub, the world’s largest innovation campus, will be a major convergence for leaders and innovators in the design industry.
“The poster launch event underscored Telangana’s commitment to promoting innovation and collaborative growth within the design and technology space. The conclave aims to strengthen Hyderabad’s reputation as a hub for creativity and innovation, fostering new opportunities for industry growth,” Sridhar Babu said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS