Ministers call on Chilkur Balaji priest

Hyderabad: Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Konda Surekha called on Chilkur Balaji Temple Chief Priest C S Rangarajan on Tuesday. They condemned the physical attack on the priest by a group named ‘Rama Rajyam’. The Ministers expressed their solidarity with the priest and assured that the government would take strong action against those spreading hatred and violence in the name of God. “We stand with him against the hatred and violence perpetrated in the name of misguided Rama Rajyam. Such acts will not be tolerated and will be dealt with an iron fist. We will protect our priests, our temples, and our values,” Sridhar Babu later posted on X.

Konda Surekha felt that imposing one’s beliefs on others was a violation of freedom of expression and emphasised that the Congress government remained committed to protecting the rights of all faiths. “The Congress government remains committed to upholding the rights of all faiths, as enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Any form of injustice will not be tolerated,” Surekha said.