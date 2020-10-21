Ministers wished the TRS leader Naini Narasimha Reddy a speedy recovery

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited former Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy who is ailing at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday. Naini Narasimha Reddy was diagnosed with coronavirus on September 28. He was admitted to the City Neuro Center Hospital in Banjara Hills and was treated in the hospital for 16 days and has been tested negative for the virus and fully recovered. A few days ago, he faced difficulty in breathing and further revealed that he had contracted pneumonia. He has been admitted in Apollo Hospital since then. The ministers wished the TRS leader a speedy recovery.