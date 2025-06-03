Miss World contestants sing paeans to Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday called upon the Miss World 2025 contestants to go back to their countries as cultural ambassadors of Telangana.

The Governor was speaking during the felicitation of the Miss World Pageant winners at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day. Congratulating the winners, Jishnu Dev Varma said that the Miss World contestants may have come here for beauty pageant but they would go back as cultural ambassadors of Telangana.

The Governor said that India was not only the Union of States but it was the Union of Hearts. “I see three or four milestones of Viksit Bharat in Telangana. There is a feeling of oneness in Telangana. This is a mixture of progress and heritage (Vikas and Virasad). We have state formation Day today and people from different states live here. I meet North East people more than what I meet them in the North East. Telangana is a state that is rich in history, resolute in progress, accommodated and inclusive. There are no insiders outsiders here and everyone feels that they belong here,” said Jishnu Dev Varma.

Referring to the plates in which food was served, the Governor said that these plates were made with love and care from the tribal villages. He said one should think globally and act locally. Environment is a global cause and these plates are symbols of concern for the environment, care of the environment and love for people living in tribal areas, he added.

The Governor said that Telangana is vibrant, progressive, and concerned about heritage. “We have never spoken of uniform Bharat, we have said United Bharat – When we say Ek Bharat, we need a united Bharat. United Bharat is progressive Bharat,” said the Governor.

Miss World 2025 Opal Sucheta said that Telangana is a combination of culture, progress and innovation. It is a place where there is beauty in everything – whether it’s people, places or food. It is also a place where world class medical innovation and technology really transform the lives of the people. “Telangana is really close to my heart. I share my deepest gratitude and this is one of the best months of our lives. We will place these memories in our hearts,” said Opal Sucheta.

Miss Ethiopia Hasset Dereje thanked for the family feeling she had in Telangana as she said that she felt like her home.

Miss America Jessica Pedroso said she learned something special here in Telangana and that was, “Despite being different, we can be united”. Miss World Caribbean Aurelie Joachim said she felt connected to Telangana. Miss World Osiana Jasmine Stringer said that the hospitality was absolutely incredible.