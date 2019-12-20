MLA Arekapudi Gandhi distributes clothes to Christians

Allwyn Colony: Government Whip and Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi on Thursday distributed clothes to Christians of Dattatreya Colony and Samshiguda Colony in local churches to mark Christmas, in the presence of Allwyn Colony Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud.

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi stated that Chief Minister KCR was arranging distribution of clothes to Hindus, Muslims and Christians in connection with their festivals. He said the clothes included a pant and shirt for men, saree and blouse for women and Punjabi dress for girls packed in gift packs. The MLA announced that feast would be organised for Christians on behalf of government.

