MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy launches Repayr app in Nagole division

LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy inaugurated 'Repayr' App in a private function hall in Nagole division on Monday. 'Repayr' app brings together mechanics, two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicle owners together and help the latter two avail of services of specific mechanics.

The MLA said, "This app will be very useful for the vehicle owners when the vehicle stops suddenly. They can contact a mechanic immediately and seek for help." App developer Koundinya, Smart Labs head Satya Prasad and 300 local mechanics participated in the event.

MLA takes out padayatra

LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and corporator Bhavani Praveen Kumar conducted padayathra on Monday in Gaddiannaram and enquired the problems faced by the locals in the division. He appreciated the corporator and the municipal staff for the paintings done on the wall of Krishna Nagar graveyard.

He requested officials to clear waste plants from graveyard. He conducted padayatra till VV Nagar bus stop and enquired people about the problems. DC Krishnayya, Beechenepally Venkateswara Rao, Ramesh Mudiraj, Chary and colony residents were present.