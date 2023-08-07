MLA disqualification case: Vanama Venkateswara Rao gets relief from SC

Live
The Supreme Court stayed the Telangana High Court's verdict disqualifying him from the post of MLA. The defendants were directed to file a counter within 15 days
Hyderabad: The BRS party Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao got relief in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court stayed the Telangana High Court's verdict disqualifying him from the post of MLA. The defendants were directed to file a counter within 15 days. Adjourned further hearing for four weeks.
On the July 25, the Telangana High Court issued a verdict declaring Vanama's election invalid. It said that his election was invalid because he submitted false details in the election affidavit. Moreover Rs. 5 lakh fine was also imposed. Jalagam Venkatarao will continue as the Kothagudem MLA from December 12, 2018. In this context, Vanama approached the Supreme Court. Vanama, who won from the Congress in the last election, later joined the BRS.