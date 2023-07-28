MLA disqualification row: HC junks Vanama’s petition

Hyderabad: The Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao faced a setback once again on Thursday after the High Court struck down the petition, which he had filed seeking time to go for an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Vanama Venkateshwara Rao had filed an interim application in the Court after it had disqualified him as the MLA for submitting wrong details in affidavit. In his application, Venkateshwara Rao urged the Court to give him 30 days time so as to file an appeal in the Supreme Court and sought issuing stay on the orders issued a day before.

It may be mentioned here that the Court had passed orders disqualifying Venkateshwara Rao and asked the officials to consider Jalagam Venkata Rao as the MLA from December 12, 2018. Jalagam Venkata Rao tried to meet Telangana Legislative Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and also the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to hand over the 88-page judgment copy and to take oath as MLA. However, the BRS leader handed over the papers to the Legislative Secretary. It will depend on the Speaker to take a decision on Venkata Rao’s application. Sources said that the Speaker is likely to take a decision based on the directions of the Election Commission.