MLA Kaushik Reddy arrested by Karimnagar police

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was arrested by the Karimnagar police from Jubilee Hills on Monday in connection with the reported attack on the Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay.

The Karimnagar one town police station arrested the Huzurabad MLA Kaushik Reddy from Jubilee Hills. The police had booked three cases against Kaushik Reddy.

There was an altercation between Kaushik Reddy and Sanjay during a meeting at the Karimnagar District Collectorate on Sunday. Kaushik Reddy objected to Sanjay speaking in the meeting and asked which party he belonged to and the two nearly came to blows in the meeting. Sanjay, who won on the BRS ticket had joined the Congress party. The altercation happened in front of the Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and D Sridhar Babu. Police had to remove Kaushik Reddy from the venue.

It is learnt that Kaushik Reddy was taken to Karimnagar on Monday night . Sanjay had complained to the Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, alleging that the Huzurabad MLA had abused him. He wanted the Speaker to take action against Kaushik Reddy.