MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali inaugurates free cancer screening camp in Old City

Hyderabad: With a focus on women’s health awareness and early cancer detection, a transformative free mega health and cancer screening camp was held in Hussaini Alam in Old City on Monday. The camp draws over 150 people and provides medical care, screening by a specialist, and provides free medicines.

The camp was inaugurated by Charminar MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali, and a renowned Sufi scholar Syed Aale Mohammed Shabbar Quadri. The camp saw an enthusiastic turnout, highlighting the urgent need for accessible healthcare in the Old City. Residents expressed gratitude for the comprehensive services provided and the dedication of the organisers.

According to organisers, the camp offered essential medical services, including free breast and oral cancer screenings, Pap smears, gynecological consultation and free medicines, generously provided by an MNJ Cancer Hospital. “The initiative aimed to address the urgent need for early detection and proactive healthcare in the underserved communities of the Old City,” said Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail of Sakina Foundation. He said the camp was conducted by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad, in collaboration with the foundation, MNJ Cancer Hospital, Jaferia Hospital, and Our School.

Rizwan Hyder, president, Rotary Club of Hyderabad, Iftekhar Husain, Rotarian, Nabeel Husain, managing partner of Noori Travels, Mannan Hussain from Jaferia Hospitals, Mirwat Hussain, Principal of Our School, along with teachers were present.

Asif Sohail said “this is our 103rd health camp. Beyond providing medical services, our focus is on educating people about early detection. With over 103 camps held across the State, we are committed to empowering communities, particularly in areas like the Old City, where healthcare access is limited. We will continue this mission to ensure that everyone receives the care and knowledge they deserve.”

Rizwan emphasised the club’s commitment to uplift marginalised communities. “The camp provided benefits to over 100, highlighting our dedication to education, healthcare and rehabilitation services”. He noted that as the Rotary Club celebrates its 75th year, such initiatives continue to reinforce its core values of community development and well-being.