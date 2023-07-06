MLA Prakash Goud launches Rs 1.22 cr development projects in Rashid Guda

Rangareddy: Rajendra Nagar MLA Prakash Goud inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs 1.22 crore in Rashid Guda village. These projects aim to improve infrastructure and enhance living conditions for the residents.

The ceremony commenced with the foundation laying of the BT Renewal from ORR Service Road to Rashid Guda, funded with Rs.1.87 lakh. Additionally, the inauguration included the laying of the foundation stone of Gram Panchayat building, wherein a budget of 20 lakh rupees was allocated. The event also marked the initiation of CC road works, valued at 8 lakh rupees, and underground drainage, funded with Rs 6 lakh 30 thousand.

Expressing his satisfaction, MLA Prakash Goud praised the proactive approach of the current government. He highlighted their commitment to not only laying foundations but also ensuring the timely completion of projects with uncompromising quality. He acknowledged the substantial investments already made in Shamshabad mandal, such as the completion of internal roads and drainage systems in every village. Assuring the constituents, he pledged to promptly execute all promised projects to foster comprehensive development in the constituency. He credited the government’s successful implementation of welfare schemes alongside infrastructure development.

The event was attended by Sarpanch Rani, MPTC Anantha Reddy, MPP Jayamma, ZPTC Tanivi Raj, DCC Vice Chairman Borkunta Satish, MPTC Ravi, Mandal Party President Chandra Reddy, engineering officers, local leaders, and community members.