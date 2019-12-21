MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri tours localities, learns of issues

Santosh Nagar: Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri along with Santosh Nagar division Corporator Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain conducted inspection on foot (paidaldaura) in Santosh Nagar division. It was started from Khalander Nagar and covered M B Hatt, Santosh Nagar colony and its surrounding areas.

During their visit, they interacted with locals and enquired about problems they were facing. The residents complained about the ongoing works of sewerage pipeline and requested him to intervene so that works are completed at the earliest. Pasha Quadri was briefed about the ongoing works by the officials and later he instructed the concerned officers to complete the works as soon as possible and avoid public inconvenience.

The MLA also visited the Santosh Nagar surrounding areas and inspected the civic developmental works. Accompanied by Kurmaguda division corporator Dr Sameena Begum, he inspected the Madannapet and its surrounding areas, in the presence of Santosh Nagar corporator.