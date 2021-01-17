Modi quoting Gurajada makes Telugus proud

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to drive home his point of helping others selflessly by quoting renowned Telugu writer and poet Gurajada Apparao during the launch of nation-wide Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The Prime Minister said, "Sontha labham kontha manuko, porugu vadiki thodu padavoy. Desamante matti kadoyi, desamante manushuloy." The quote translates into English as "Forego your self-interest to some extent and help neighbours. Nation does not mean just mud and soil, but people." Gurajada Apparao, who lived between 1862 and 1915, was born in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh and lived in nearby Vizianagaram. Among his several writings, 'Kanyasulkam', written in 1892 is the most popular one.

This came as a surprise from the PM for the people in both the Telugu states.

The healthcare workers and sanitation wing officials were seen in a jubilant mood when Modi quoted Gurajada on the screens installed at all the vaccination centres.