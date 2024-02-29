Modi will become PM for third time with NDA crossing 400 seats: Karuna Gopal

Hyderabad: BJP National Incharge for Women Policies and Research Karuna Gopal Vartakavi said on Wednesday that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time in a row and the NDA will cross 400 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Karuna Gopal said, "The BJP will alone get 370 seats this time”. She said that it would be a double-engine Sarkar in Telangana, with 17 MPs covering the entire State and the BJP forming the government at the Centre.

The BJP leader said that the party would win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana for three reasons, including Modi ki Guarantee, PM Viksit Bharat Vision, and development done so far. She said that the Lok Sabha elections follow a different pattern of voting, driven by national aspirations. In this context, BRS has zero role. The contest is primarily between Congress and the BJP, or, in other words, Rahul versus Modi. Local MP aspirants resemble the moon, which reflects light from the sun (the sun being the national leader).

“The local MP's aspirants necessarily carry the aura of national leaders. The 17 aspirants of the BJP would reflect the aura of Modi ji. We will also win because of the Rama Nama mantra.

Ram Mandir: Not only India but the entire world rejoiced at Ram Lalla coming home after 500 years. I personally interacted with three lakh women in Telangana in the past year,” said Karuna Gopal.

The BJP leader said that in 2004, when Congress took the reins of the country, India’s GDP was just 2.5 times lower than China’s. India enjoyed a trade surplus with China ($1.75 billion), but Congress changed the trade surplus to a deficit of a whopping $38 billion. Congress made sure that India also missed the 3rd Industrial Revolution.

“All this happened due to bad decisions by their leaders like Chidambaram, Manmohan Singh, and Raghuram Rajan. There was high inflation, a current account deficit, PSU NPAs (Non Performing Assets), unstable rupee, and in 2013, there was an appeal by the government to people not to buy gold. And there was international pressure to replace India by Indonesia because of India’s poor performance.” said Karuna.