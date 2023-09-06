  • Menu
Moosarambagh flyover re-opened for public

Highlights

It is to mention here that the Hyderabad Traffic Police closed the Moosarambagh Bridge due to increase in water levels in the Musi River

Hyderabad: Heavy rain in Hyderabad since Tuesday morning has resulted in huge inflows and also forced the officials close some flyovers which will be dangerous to the citizens in the city and on Tuesday night the officials had closed the Moosarambagh Bridge due to water high levels. The same flyover has been reopened for traffic flow on Wednesday.

It is to mention here that the Hyderabad Traffic Police closed the Moosarambagh Bridge due to increase in water levels in the Musi River.

It is said that the decision was precautionary measure aimed at averting potential flooding in low-lying areas surrounding the river.

