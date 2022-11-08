More Cath labs in govt hospitals: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The State government is to add more Cath labs in tertiary teaching hospitals not only in Hyderabad but across the State, as part of its efforts to strengthen emergency cardiology services for needy patients.

This was stated by Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday, while inaugurating a high-end medical imaging equipment at Medicover Cancer Institute, Hitech City. He said after launching Cath lab facilities at Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals in the city and government hospitals in Adilabad, Vikarabad and Khammam, the government will soon launch similar facilities in Mahbubnagar and Siddipet.

Rao stated that "modernisation of medical infrastructure in government hospitals is underway on par with corporate hospitals. The government is incurring an expenditure of Rs. 11, 440 crore annually to ensure quality health care services are available to the poor. We are also in the process of starting five medical colleges, which will increase the total number of government medical colleges to 17".

The minister urged hospitals to take-up more procedures under Aarogyasri Health Insurance and assured the government will not delay the process of clearing pending medical bills of private hospitals under the scheme.

He said "we have the responsibility of providing quality health care services to the poor, specially for diseases like cancer where treatment expenses are expected to be high."