Mosque In Hyderabad Allots Space For Free Dialysis Centre

A mosque in Hyderabad has set aside space on its grounds for the establishment of a full-fledged haemodialysis centre, likely for the first time ever in history. A cutting-edge free dialysis facility, Masjid-e-Mohammadia, is presently located in the Langar Houz neighbourhood and primarily serves the weakest segments of society, regardless of caste or creed.

The facility, which was established by the two NGOs Helping Hand Foundation and SEED US, currently has five of the newest Fresenius brand equipment and will be adding five more in the coming three months. The posh facility, built to resemble a corporate hospital, features a separate entrance for dialysis patients, high-end equipment, clinical care, and a facility to handle on-site emergencies.

The facility is managed medically by renowned consultant nephrologist and kidney transplant surgeon Dr. Shoeb Ali Khan. Every day from 8 am to 8 pm, a medical doctor, ANMs, dialysis technicians, and an ambulance will be on hand at the centre.

According to Mazhar Hussaini of SEED, for the initial creation of this unit, we invested roughly Rs 45 lakh. Helping Hand Foundation would be in charge of managing about Rs 2 lakh each month. People can reach up to the authorities by calling at the number 9603540864 to sign up for free dialysis.