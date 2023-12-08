Motkupalli Narsimhulu lauds CM Revanth’s Praja Darbar programme

Hyderabad : Motkupalli Narsimhulu on Friday said that public leaders should be among the people and should be in harmony with the people. He praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for organising the Praja Darbar. He said that it is great that Revanth has decided to meet people.

He said that people will be happy with such a decision and think that this is their government. He said that it is happy that the CM himself can sit down and solve the problems.

Revanth said that this is a people's government and he will stay with the people. He asked what could be a greater programme than having the CM in the crowd. He said that no Chief Minister in our country has taken such a decision.

Motkupalli came to Praja Bhavan on the occasion of Praja Darbar. He wished Revanth on this occasion. Later speaking to the media, he made the above comments.