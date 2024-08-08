MoU signed between Malla Reddy varsity, NTT DATA

Hyderabad: An MoU between Malla Reddy University and NTT DATA was signed and a Centre of Excellence was established on Salesforce Technology in School of Engineering (SoE) on August 6. The Founder Chairman of Malla Reddy Group, Ch Malla Reddy said that the latest technology of these kinds will be helpful for the students to build their career in terms of employment opportunities across the world. Vice-Chancellor Dr VSK Reddy expressed that establishment of CoE on Salesforce will be helpful for students in building their career paths and in getting better placement positions.