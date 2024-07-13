Moulding grad students into all-round professionals

Hyderabad: St Peter’s Engineering College is NBA and NAAC accredited with an 'A' grade. In 2024, Careers 360 ranked the college AAA+. Further, it achieved an All India 4th rank and Zonal 2nd rank in the Internshala Rankings of 2024.

The college was designated a Centre of Excellence by Microsoft in 2023 and established strategic MoUs with IDS, Infosys Springboard, and Google Cloud.

About the college

St Peter’s Engineering College is affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), and has rapidly risen to prominence since its inception in 2007. As a premier educational institution, it has been recognised for its commitment to quality education in the field of technological studies. With a sprawling 10-acre campus and advanced infrastructure, the college provides an ideal environment for holistic learning and development.

Comprehensive academic programmes

Approximately 4,000 students are currently enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The courses include – Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), Electrical and Electronics Engineering, CSE (Data Science), CSE (Cyber Security), and Civil Engineering. Postgraduate courses include – Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and Electrical Power Systems. Through these versatile courses, it ensures that students are well-prepared for the dynamic demands of the tech industry.

Outstanding infrastructure and facilities

The campus infrastructure supports an enriching academic experience. Classrooms are equipped with LCD projectors, smart boards and advanced laboratories, fostering an interactive learning environment. The institution also provides comprehensive hostel facilities and a well-maintained canteen offering tasty and hygienic food. Additionally, a reliable transport facility connects the college with surrounding areas, making commuting convenient for students.

Extracurricular activities

The college emphasises the overall development of students and encourages participation in various overall development activities that includes hackathons, extracurricular activities, sports, and various clubs, aiding in the holistic development of students’ personalities. The college’s robust training and placement cell, staffed with qualified professionals, ensures that students are well-prepared for the job market. The institution successfully secured over 700 placements in 2024.