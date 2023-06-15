MP Manne Srinivas Reddy extols Telangana state achievements on health day

Rangareddy: MP Manne Srinivas Reddy and Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav actively participated in the Telangana Health Day event held at Eden Plaza in Shadnagar on Wednesday. The event, organised by the Medical and Health department as part of the Telangana Statedecennial formation day celebrations, served as a platform to highlight the remarkable accomplishments in the health sector.

He expressed his pride in the significant strides made by the Telangana medical sector during the past nine years of statehood existence. He attributed the success to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who transformed Telangana’s healthcare system into a national role model. During the event, he shared several key initiatives and achievements in the healthcare sector.

He mentioned that the construction of a 100-bed hospital, with an estimated cost of 21 crores, is progressing rapidly to address the growing healthcare needs of the region and ensure enhanced medical services for the local population. He also highlighted the establishment of a dialysis centre equipped with five machines at Shadnagargovernment hospital, marking a significant step forward in improving kidney care services. With an investment of 60 lakhs, this facility will cater to the needs of patients requiring dialysis.

Further, he emphasised the government’s commitment to providing accessible healthcare to the local community by allocating 33 rural dispensaries, one basti dispensary, and an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) throughout the Shadnagar constituency.