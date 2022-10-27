MRLIT pacts ink with SattvaQ IT solutions

Hyderabad: The importance of communication skills in today's world is universally acknowledged but the fact reveals that engineers across the country are struggling with their communication skills. To address this concern, our institute has signed a MoU with SattvaQ IT solutions, said Dr. K Srinivas Rao, Principal MLRIT. This initiative will not only be effective for upskilling students' English communication skills but also will result in the certification of students by Cambridge.

The certificate is recognized globally by 25000 universities, employers, and governments. The MoU has been signed by Dr. K Srinivas Rao, Principal MLRIT, and Saraswathi S of SattvaQ IT Solutions in the presence of Anushreya Reddy, Director MLRIT.

Dr. Radhika Devi, Head IQAC; Dr. Ch AchiReddy, Head of H&S; coordinators of the English department-Dr Raghunath Rao, N Vishal, Dr. Aravind Kola also participated in the event. On this occasion, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, Secretary MLRIT expressed his happiness anticipating that this move would improve the career prospects of the students of the institution. The Principal of the institution opined that these kinds of MoUs are essential to enhance communication skills among the students. This program will also pave the way to boost placements in the student community.