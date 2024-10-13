Mrs. India 2024 Hemalatha Reddy Graces Dandiya Events at Bathukamma Festival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Glammon's Mrs. India 2024 titleholder, Hemalatha Reddy, who rose to fame as an anchor on Gemini TV and later as a heroine with the film Ninne Chusthu, made a vibrant appearance at Dandiya events during the Bathukamma festival. The celebrations were held at APR Praveen's Luxurious Villas in Patancheru and the Gachibowli Stadium.

Hemalatha Reddy, who recently won the prestigious Mrs. India 2024 title in Malaysia, along with the subtitles of Best Photogenic and Best Talented, was the star attraction at these festive events. Her participation in the Dandiya night delighted attendees, as she joined in the traditional dance and celebrated the spirit of Bathukamma with enthusiasm.

The Dandiya events, part of the Bathukamma festivities in Hyderabad, drew large crowds, and Hemalatha’s presence added extra excitement. Her graceful participation, especially after her recent win, was widely appreciated by the audience. Hemalatha played Dandiya with the attendees, spreading joy and adding glamour to the celebrations.

This event marked Hemalatha Reddy’s first public appearance following her triumph in the Mrs. India pageant, and her energy and charm were the highlights of the evening.