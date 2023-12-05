Mt. Banyan Global school conducts Annual Sports meet in Hyderabad

Mount Banyan Global School and Mount Banyan Global kids conducted their Annual Sports meet at GHMC ground DK Road on 5 th December 23 from 10 AM onwards.

The event was based on United Nations Sustainable development goals as theme and was a Grand success under the eminent Leadership of Directors Ms.Anees Fathima, Mr.Kesevan, Principal Ms.Deepa Vijayarangan and Center Head of MBGK ,Ms.Sangeeta Chitrala.

Guest of Honour of the event was Mr.S.V.Venkatesan. March past , Relay Races, innovative races and drills themed on UNSDG.

Were the highlights of the event. We thank our parents for continued support.Students ,

teachers and staff displayed great sportsmanship and collaboration.