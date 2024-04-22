Multi-level parking complex inching towards completion

Hyderabad: The fully automated and computerised 15-floor multi-level car parking (MLP) near Nampally metro station, which is being developed by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is nearing completion and trial runs are expected to start next month.

HMRL MD NVS Reddy inspected the ongoing works on Sunday. According to HMRL officials, the parking lot is being built on a half-acre land of HMRL near Nampally Metro Station. This complex has 10 parking floors and 5 commercial floors. Out of the total built-up area of about 1,44,400 sft., 68 per cent is kept for parking of about 250 four-wheelers and 200 two-wheelers. The remaining 32% will be used as commercial space for shops and a film theatre with two screens. This ultra-modern MLP complex is being developed at a cost of about Rs 80 crore with a concession period of 50 years.

Reddy said that once a vehicle enters the MLP, the user/driver will be given a smart card, while regular users will be issued permanent RFID cards. The user/driver will be guided to the assigned I/O Terminal and by swiping the smart card in the card reader, the gate of the I/O Terminal opens and the user can conveniently leave the car on the turntable.

The HMRL MD explained that the turntable is big enough for any vehicle to be conveniently left on it, unlike the existing few other automated parking complexes in Delhi, Mumbai, etc., where the driver has to struggle to keep the vehicle on the limited designated space of the turntables. Based on the dimensions of the vehicle, the computerised parking system will automatically classify the vehicle either as an SUV or a sedan, and a transporter-shuttle will take the vehicle through a lift to the allocated spot on the designated floor and park it there.

The time taken for parking is less than a minute and retrieval will take just 2 minutes, the MD added.