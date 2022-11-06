Munugodu: TRS leads in postal ballots

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi began with a lead as counting of votes from the Munugodu by-poll started at the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation godown in Arjala Bavi of Nalgonda on Sunday.

After counting of the 686 postal ballot votes, TRS had 228, the BJP had 224 and the BSP had 10. The following rounds will see counting of the 2,25,192 votes polled out of a total of 2,41,805.

Counting of votes from 298 polling stations will be done in 14 rounds in 21 tables (14 full rounds, 294 polling stations) and a 15th round in four tables. The mandal-wise sequence of counting of votes was Choutuppal, Narayanpur, Munugode, Chandur, Marriguda, Nampally and Gattuppal.