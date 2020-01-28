Musheerabad: Kishan Reddy inaugurates skill development training centre

Musheerabad: The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy inaugurated Akshara women skill development center here at Musheerabad Convention Hall on Monday. The skill development training was being given as part of Skill India Mission introduced by PM Narendra Modi for empowering women.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said that Akshara, an organisation imparting skill development training, would provide training to unemployed irrespective of their political affiliation to fulfil the PM Modi's dream of providing self-employment to everyone. Apart from women, computer training would also be given to youth, he said. Akshara would also raise awareness on various welfare schemes introduced by Modi government, he said. He urged women not to waste their precious time on watching TV serials but engage themselves in skilled activities after receiving training from the centre.

Explaining various initiatives taken by the central government for women's welfare, he said women had been given important positions, citing the example of giving defense and finance ministries to a women minister for the first time in Indian political history. He said that the PM had stressed about the need for toilets, to preserve self-respect of women and took measures in the direction. Concerned about the women's problems, the PM had decided to provide gas cylinders, he said. Kishan Reddy hoped that women who received training would not only provide financial help but also teach their skills to others.