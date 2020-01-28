Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Musheerabad: Kishan Reddy inaugurates skill development training centre

Musheerabad: Kishan Reddy inaugurates skill development training centre
Highlights

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy inaugurated Akshara women skill development center here at Musheerabad Convention Hall on...

Musheerabad: The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy inaugurated Akshara women skill development center here at Musheerabad Convention Hall on Monday. The skill development training was being given as part of Skill India Mission introduced by PM Narendra Modi for empowering women.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said that Akshara, an organisation imparting skill development training, would provide training to unemployed irrespective of their political affiliation to fulfil the PM Modi's dream of providing self-employment to everyone. Apart from women, computer training would also be given to youth, he said. Akshara would also raise awareness on various welfare schemes introduced by Modi government, he said. He urged women not to waste their precious time on watching TV serials but engage themselves in skilled activities after receiving training from the centre.

Explaining various initiatives taken by the central government for women's welfare, he said women had been given important positions, citing the example of giving defense and finance ministries to a women minister for the first time in Indian political history. He said that the PM had stressed about the need for toilets, to preserve self-respect of women and took measures in the direction. Concerned about the women's problems, the PM had decided to provide gas cylinders, he said. Kishan Reddy hoped that women who received training would not only provide financial help but also teach their skills to others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Charminar: Telangana Staff contribute for expediting works27 Jan 2020 9:11 PM GMT

Charminar: Telangana Staff contribute for expediting works

Hyderabad: Free health camp today
Hyderabad: Free health camp today
Nampally: Adithi
Nampally: Adithi's Arangetram enthralls audience
MyVoice: Views of our readers - 27 Jan
MyVoice: Views of our readers - 27 Jan
Musheerabad: Vivek panel wins basti welfare body polls
Musheerabad: Vivek panel wins basti welfare body polls

More From Entertainment

More >>
Tollywood actor Ali to enter Hollywood27 Jan 2020 8:18 PM GMT

Tollywood actor Ali to enter Hollywood

Disha Patani on cloud nine
Disha Patani on cloud nine
Pranutan Bhal in
Pranutan Bhal in 'quirky comedy'
Priyanka pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Priyanka pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Sharwanand turns farmer
Sharwanand turns farmer


Top