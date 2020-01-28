Top
Musheerabad: Notification for Group 1, 2 posts demanded

Musheerabad: Unemployed JAC chairman Neela Venkatesh and BC leader Gujja Krishna organised a meeting to discuss issues of unemployed youth in the State at a private function hall here on Monday. National president of BC welfare association R Krishnaiah was invited as chief guest of the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, R Krishnaiah demanded that the TRS government fulfil its election promise of providing a job for each home. He questioned TRS party why its election promise could not be fulfilled even after one year into its commencement of second term. He lamented that notification for Group-1 posts had not been issued for last 10 years and demanded the government issue notification for 1,200 Group-1 posts and 3,000 Group-2 posts at the earliest.

He said that government officers were not functioning properly due to vacant positions. While there were about 2.5 lakh vacant positions, only 25,000 posts had been filled in the last six years, he lamented. He criticized the TRS government's decision to increase retirement age limit to government employees, disregarding suicides by several unemployed youth out of desperation in the state.

BC leaders Allampalli Ramkoti, G Krishna Yadav, BC student association president Jillapalli Anji, general secretary Vemula Ramakrishna, Bhoopesh Kumar, S Nagaiah Mudhiraj, Gajender, M Mahender Goud, Bhaskar Prajapathi and others attended the meeting.

