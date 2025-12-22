Music and discipline take centre stage at All India Police Band finale

Hyderabad: The26th All India Police Band Competition concluded on a high note with a vibrant closing ceremony at the Railway Protection Force Training Centre, Moula Ali, showcasing musical excellence, discipline and national unity. Hosted by the Railway Protection Force, the week-long event brought together police and uniformed service bands from across the country, turning Hyderabad into a hub of ceremonial music and cultural pride.

The competition witnessed spirited performances by 24 teams, with over 1,300 band personnel participating in brass band, pipe band and bugler categories for men and women. Precision drills, synchronised movements and powerful musical renditions drew sustained applause from the audience throughout the event. The closing ceremony highlighted the dedication and rigorous training that police bands undergo to uphold tradition and morale within the forces.

Maharashtra emerged as the Overall Champion in the men’s category, displaying consistent excellence across events, while the Central Industrial Security Force clinched the Overall Championship in the women’s category. In individual segments, Maharashtra won the men’s brass band and bugler titles, Assam Rifles topped the men’s pipe band category, Chhattisgarh secured the women’s pipe band title, and CISF claimed victory in the women’s brass band event. These performances stood out for their technical finesse, coordination and ceremonial precision. The competition was organised not merely as a contest but as a platform to strengthen camaraderie among police forces and preserve the rich heritage of police band music. Such events play a vital role in fostering discipline, teamwork and a sense of national service, while also offering the public a glimpse into the softer, cultural side of policing.

The successful conduct of the event reaffirmed Hyderabad’s capability to host national-level programmes and underscored the importance of cultural initiatives within uniformed services. As the final notes echoed through the venue, the competition left behind a strong message of unity in diversity and pride in service, reinforcing the enduring role of police bands in inspiring both the forces and the nation.