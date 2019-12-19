Muslim groups mull over JAC to spearhead anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stir

Hyderabad: Various political and social groups from Telugu states will be forming a joint action committee (JAC) to build pressure against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a meeting which is planned to be held after the massive rally from Charminar to Exhibition Grounds, which is being organised by Left parties, they will be adopting a resolution in this regard.

Speaking to The Hans India Mushtaq Malik, president of Tehreek Muslim Shabban and former president of Telangana Muslim JAC, which spearheaded and backed the Telangana movement, said that different parties of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including Muslims leaders of Congress, TRS, MBT, All India Union of Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jamiat Ahle Hadees, Shia organizations and some other groups, would be forming the JAC to address the impending danger the community was facing.

"This JAC will chalk out a plan of action for protesting and protecting the interests of Muslim community in view of CAA and NRC. Following huge rally, which is being taken out by JAC from Charminar to the Exhibition grounds, a protest meeting will be held in afternoon at Khaja Mansion Hall, Masab Tank", he added.

During meeting, he said that deliberations will be made on the CAA and NRC and awareness will be conducted amongst general public. "The new Act was an insult to the Muslims for depriving them of their rights. The Government at the Centre showed its real intentions and violating the Constitution," he accused.

Though several States, including Assam, West Bengal and universities were boiling on the issue, the Centre was yet to take corrective steps, he said, adding that the left parties' activists and leaders will join the protests in the State, he said. On Thursday, another protest rally will be taken out by the students of Anwar-ul-uloom in Mallepally and also at Necklace road near Tank Band by other organisations.

On Saturday, a protest will be organised at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, and later at night a protest meeting is being organised by the AIMIM where the AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Assembly floor leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, Islamic scholars and others will be addressing the gathering at AIMIM party headquarters in Darussalaam.