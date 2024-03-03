  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Muslim leaders to address Ittehad-e-Millat meet today

Muslim leaders to address Ittehad-e-Millat meet today
x
Highlights

Leaders from various distinguished Muslim religious and social organizations will participate in the Ittehad-e-Millat State Conference, Mehdipatnam in here on Sunday

Hyderabad: Leaders from various distinguished Muslim religious and social organizations will participate in the Ittehad-e-Millat State Conference, Mehdipatnam in here on Sunday.

The conference, organised by the Muslim Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana & AP, will focus on the protection of mosques, shariah, Madrasas and religious identity. According to JAC Chairman and Tahreem Muslim Shabban President Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik, Ittehad-e-Millat aims to address the current challenges faced by the community in the country, including Telangana. He informed that top leaders and representatives from organizations such as Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Hind, Wahdat-e-Islami, Jamiat-e-Ahle-Hadees, MPJ, Welfare Party, Shia Council, Anjuman-e-Mahdavia, Salama Trust, Anjuman-e-Qadria, Shariah Faisla Board, and Tahreek Muslim Shabban would address the conference.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X