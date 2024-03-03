Muslim leaders to address Ittehad-e-Millat meet today

Hyderabad: Leaders from various distinguished Muslim religious and social organizations will participate in the Ittehad-e-Millat State Conference, Mehdipatnam in here on Sunday.

The conference, organised by the Muslim Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana & AP, will focus on the protection of mosques, shariah, Madrasas and religious identity. According to JAC Chairman and Tahreem Muslim Shabban President Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik, Ittehad-e-Millat aims to address the current challenges faced by the community in the country, including Telangana. He informed that top leaders and representatives from organizations such as Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Hind, Wahdat-e-Islami, Jamiat-e-Ahle-Hadees, MPJ, Welfare Party, Shia Council, Anjuman-e-Mahdavia, Salama Trust, Anjuman-e-Qadria, Shariah Faisla Board, and Tahreek Muslim Shabban would address the conference.