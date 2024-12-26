Muslim students express concern over SSC exam, Ramzan date clash

Muslim students across Telangana have expressed concern over the clash between the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam and the holy month of Ramzan. In that regard, few students urged the Education Department to reconsider the timetable.

The exams are set to be conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025, coinciding with the latter part of Ramzan, which is tentatively observed from February 28 to March 29.

Several students urged the Telangana Education Department to reconsider the timetable and make necessary adjustments to accommodate these important religious observances.

“These examinations are very essential, and so are the last ten days of Ramzan for Muslims. Preparations while fasting and adhering to religious obligations would impact both aspects,” said a grade ten student, Misbah.