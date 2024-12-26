  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Muslim students express concern over SSC exam, Ramzan date clash

Muslim students express concern over SSC exam, Ramzan date clash
x
Highlights

Muslim students across Telangana have expressed concern over the clash between the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam and the...

Muslim students across Telangana have expressed concern over the clash between the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam and the holy month of Ramzan. In that regard, few students urged the Education Department to reconsider the timetable.

The exams are set to be conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025, coinciding with the latter part of Ramzan, which is tentatively observed from February 28 to March 29.

Several students urged the Telangana Education Department to reconsider the timetable and make necessary adjustments to accommodate these important religious observances.

“These examinations are very essential, and so are the last ten days of Ramzan for Muslims. Preparations while fasting and adhering to religious obligations would impact both aspects,” said a grade ten student, Misbah.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick