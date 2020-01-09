Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao calls for quality in works

Malkajgiri: Local legislator Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao on Wednesday called for observance of quality while taking up development works.

Speaking after inspecting CC road work in Lakshmi Saraswathi Colony, along with Corporator Nirugonda Jagdish Goud, he advised both officials and the corporator to regularly carry out inspections to ensure that the contractor does not give any scope for substandard work.

The MLA was accompanied by party leaders Basha Parshuram Reddy, Kumar, Dinesh Goud, Ramakrishna, Srikanth, Raghu, Ghousebhai, Narsing Madiga, Madipadige Jagdish Goud ,Naresh and division unit president Mohan Reddy.