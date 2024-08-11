  • Menu
Mythri and Peace Committee Meeting Held in Kulsumpura Ahead of Ganesh Nimajjan and Eid Milad Un Nabi Festivals

Mythri and Peace Committee Meeting Held in Kulsumpura Ahead of Ganesh Nimajjan and Eid Milad Un Nabi Festivals
Inview of upcoming Ganesh Nimajjan and Eid Milad Un Nabi festivals, mythri and peace committee meeting has been conducted at Kulsumpura in South west...

Inview of upcoming Ganesh Nimajjan and Eid Milad Un Nabi festivals, mythri and peace committee meeting has been conducted at Kulsumpura in South west Zone. DCP south west zone Sri. G.Chandra Mohan and ACP Kulsumpura Mohd Munawar and Division Insprs attended the above meeting and discussed with the mythri/peace committee members of Kulsumpura Division for peaceful celebration.


The committee members were appreciated for their cooperation for peaceful conclusion of Bonalu and Muharram processions in Kulsumpura Divsions. DCP sir also emphasized the importance of CCTV Cameras to prevent offenses and urged to install CCTVs in every establishment.

Mohd Munawar ACP Kulsumpura

