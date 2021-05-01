Myths about coronavirus and pregnancy

In the second wave of corona virus, women planning to give birth and pregnant women are advised to take all the Covid measures as the virus is even hitting newborns and mothers. Women, who are yet to take vaccination, must go for it, especially pregnant women need to get vaccinated after regular doctors consultation, says Dr Kiranmayi, Chief Clinical Dietician, Apollo Cradle, Hyderabad in an exclusive interview with Vasavi Kaleru. It is safe to take vaccine shots in pregnancy says doctors from Hyderabad. Moreover, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends pregnant people to receive Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Can a pregnant woman take vaccination ?

Vaccination is must for everyone, including a pregnant or if you are planning for a baby. If you are trying to become pregnant, you do not need to avoid pregnancy after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. The pandemic is not causing a change in fertility patterns. There is no evidence that any of the Covid-19 vaccines cause early pregnancy loss or fertility problems in women or men. Moreover, WHO recommendations show that pregnant women with symptoms of Covid-19 should be prioritized for testing. If they have Covid-19, they may need specialized care and vaccination is advised.

Can women get vaccinated after giving birth? Can women breastfeed after vaccination ?



Covid-19 vaccine protects mothers and their newborns. The CDC study also demonstrated the vaccines confer protective immunity to newborns through breast milk. Newly conceived women can go for vaccination after three months and it's always better to take suggestions from doctors before you go for it.

Are pregnant women at high risk of corona virus and what are the prevention measures ?



Pharmaceutical companies did not include pregnant women in early efficacy and safety studies, but evidence is mounting from recent studies that the vaccines are safe for them too. Researchers said more longitudinal follow-up, including follow-up of large numbers of women vaccinated earlier in pregnancy has a success rate. Pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized and run a higher risk of death when infected with Covid-19, so vaccination and following all prevention measures is must.

Any chances of premature deliveries if the mother is infected with corona virus ?



Pregnant women with Covid-19 were also more likely to give birth prematurely. The CDC findings also show that 1 in 4 of all babies born to women with Covid-19, were admitted to a neonatal unit but data on causes of preterm births or indications for admission to neonatal units among these babies is lacking. Overall, if you're pregnant, you should take precautions to protect yourself from getting Covid-19. Do everything you can, including physical distancing, wearing a mask, hand-washing and others.

How to breastfeed to protect newborns from Covid19 ? If the mother is tested positive ?



To protect the baby from Covid-19, wear a medical mask while breastfeeding the baby. Wash your hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub before feeding. Routine clean and disinfect surfaces around you. Keep at least 1 metre distance from others.

Do pregnant women have a higher chance of getting infected with corona virus?



Experts don't know if pregnant women are more likely to get corona virus than other people. But because of the changes women go through during pregnancy, they might be more likely to get some infections. Pregnant women infected with corona virus are more likely to have a severe illness than women who aren't pregnant. So it's important to protect yourself by following all recommended pregnancy precautions.

How can pregnant women protect from corona virus?



To protect themselves from corona virus and other infections, pregnant women should follow precautions such as:

♦ coronavirusWear a mask when out in public and around other people.

♦ Wash hands well and often use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

♦ Try not to touch eyes, nose, and mouth.

♦ Stay away from sick people.

♦ Stay at least 6 feet away (2 metres) from people they don't live with.

♦ Clean and disinfect things that people touch a lot, like phones, doorknobs, and counters.