Naga Chaitanya fined

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police imposed a fine of Rs700 on the car of actor Naga Chaitanya for flouting the tinted glass rule on Monday. The police removed the black film from the vehicle's wind screens.

The police were conducting a check on cars with black films when they waved down the actor' car at Jubilee Hills check-post. They booked a case and imposed a fine of Rs700 for the violation. He was later allowed to leave, said the police.

Recently, traffic police stopped the actor Manchu Manoj at Tolichowki and removed the black film from the tinted glasses on his car, and imposed Rs 700 fine. It is to mention here that Supreme Court has imposed restrictions on black film on tinted glasses. Similarly, the traffic police also stopped Allu Arjun and Kalyan Ram's car and removed the black film from the tinted glasses and fined them Rs 700. The special drive is conducting for the last one week.