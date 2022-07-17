Name farmers who got rich under BJP rule: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao was furious at the Centre's announcement that farmers' income had been doubled. The Municipal Administration Minister was referring to the tweet of Union Agriculture Ministry that as per the target of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the income of many farmers in the country had doubled. Rao demanded that the Prime Minister should put the complete details before the people of the country if what the Centre was claiming was true.

He questioned what were the schemes brought for the development of the country's agriculture sector and the welfare of the farmers after Narendra Modi came to power. He also wanted the Centre to list out the farmers whose income has been doubled and which State farmers had good yields and their incomes increased.

The netizens alleged that the farmer in the poster put up by the Union Agriculture Department was a model. They are questioning that if the Modi government had doubled the income of farmers, it should be authenticated by the original farmers why they are using such models.

Rama Rao satirically responded to the decision taken by the Centre on the unparliamentary words. Prime Minister Modi can literally call the people of the country who came to the streets to solve their problems as 'Aandolan Jeevi'.

A Union Minister saying "Goli Maro Salom Ko" can stir up emotions between the two communities. There is nothing wrong with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh saying 80-20 to create a split in the society in order to be in power, what is wrong if a BJP MP speaks to denigrate the personality of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, calling the farmers who provide rice to the country as "terrorists" is okay in the eyes of the central government.

All these have been termed as acceptable parliamentary terms for the non performing asset (NPA) government at the Centre headed by the BJP, said Rao.