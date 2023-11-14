Nampally fire mishap: People complain of burning eyes & headache; road turns sticky

Hyderabad: Citizens residing near the apartment that caught fire on Monday in Red Hills were distressed as the condition of affected building and nearby area is worse. Air in the affected place was polluted with chemicals stored in the godown. People complained of burning eyes and headache. The entire stretch turned tacky with chemicals spread on the road.

According to residents, they were facing asphyxia and burning eyes. They were seen covering their face with masks “The impact of the fire accident was prevalent, as we had to cover faces due to smoke with chemicals which emitted in the air,” said Shaik Majid of Red Hills.

Some nearby residents of the affected building shifted temporarily, as they were facing burning eyes and complaints of headache. “The locality was covered with thick smoke. Due to chemical burns and spreads on the road, I shifted my family to a relative’s house as we were facing burning eyes. I returned here to oversee the situation,” said another resident.

The entire stretch and nearby routes were damaged. They turned sticky and slippery due to chemicals spread on the road.

It is said that chemicals were one of lubricants. “After the fire entire chemical was spread roads were damaged. After the incident it flowed on roads and turned slippery; several motorists o got skidded,” said Rajeev, a shop-owner who witnessed the fire. It was also observed that people, including officials and media persons, faced difficulties walking on the road. The chemical damaged their footwear.

Meanwhile, AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed anguish over the accident. He prayed for swift recovery of the injured and strength to loved one of those who lost their lives.

Case booked against owner

The Nampally police booked a case against owner Ramesh Jaiswal of Balaji Enclave, the residential apartment at Red Hills, where the fire incident was reported. He is absconding.

The police booked a case under Sections 304 (II), 285, 286 of IPC and 9B(i)(6) of the Explosives Act, 1989. Special teams have been formed to apprehend the owner.

Minister K T Rama Rao asked the police to initiate tough action against persons who were found guilty.

The Fire Services officials said none had complained about storage of chemicals in huge quantities in the building.

Forensic experts visited the building and collected material. The GHMC and Fire department officials visited and conducted separate enquiries.