Nampally: Haj 2020 draw of lots to be held on Dec 28

Nampally: The Telangana State Haj Committee will be holding the 'draw of lots' (Qurrah) for selecting the candidates from amongst the aspirants, who had applied for Haj-2020, at Haj House, Nampally on December 28. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Minister for Minorities Welfare Koppula Eshwar will take part in the programme.

During a press conference on Tuesday, TSHC Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan informed that a total of 10,613 Haj applications were received from Telangana State, including 6,421 from Hyderabad district. He also informed that the total number of applications received under general category was 10,143.

There were 462 applications under reserved category (70+ age), while applications under female category (45+ age category) were 8. With just 2 applications, the Rajanna Sircilla has accounted for the least number of applications amongst all the 31 districts. TSHC members, Abu Talha Amjad, Corporator (Rahmath Nagar), Mohd Abdul Shafi and TSHC Assistant Executive Officer, Irfan Shareef were also present.